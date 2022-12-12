The Bleeding Edge: 12/12/2022

This week there will be only two events, both of which are at “usual suspects” venues. Given the context of this month, I would say that the most important thing about both of those events is that they are not “seasonal” in the nature of content! Furthermore, both of them take place in bookstores with a real interest in selling books! Specifics are as follows:
Monday, December 12, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be a two-set evening. The primary set will be a duo performance by improvisers both working with electronics. Those performers are Laetitia Sonami and James Fei. Sonami’s performance will include the most recent instrument of her own invention, which she calls the Spring Spyre. As might be guessed, the structure of the instrument is basically a web of springs with sensors providing signals to her electronic gear. The other set is entitled “Natural Pleasures;” it will be performed by Carrie Ford.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Bird & Beckett will return to its usual practice of weekend jazz offerings. This one will be a performance by the Darren Johnston Ensemble, whose leader is both trumpeter and vocalist. The group is a quartet, whose other members are Ben Goldberg on clarinets of different sizes, Marcus Shelby on bass, and Dillon Vado on marimba. The title of the program will be Cloud Harvest (following the spelling on the BayImproviser Web page, rather than on the Bird & Beckett Web page).
As usual, this performance will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission will be $25 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
