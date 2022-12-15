Date Change for SFS Lunar New Year Event

Earl Lee, conductor for the Lunar New Year concert (photograph by Lim Hak Hyun, courtesy of SFS)
This is one of those notices that has to compensate for procrastination. When San Francisco Symphony (SFS) tickets first went on sale for the current season, the annual Lunar New Year concert was scheduled for Saturday, February 4. As the current Web page for this event shows, that event will now take place the following day, Sunday, February 5. As that Web page now states, the conductor for this occasion will be Earl Le;, but any further specifics have yet to be provided. However, the BUY NOW hyperlink for purchasing tickets is fully enabled!
All purchased tickets that bear the Saturday date will be accepted as valid on Sunday. There will be no changes in the assigned seats. Those needing further information can visit the Box Office at the lobby entrance to Davies Symphony Hall on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. They may also call the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or send electronic mail to patronservices@sfsymphony.org. Tickets are priced from $35 to $110.
