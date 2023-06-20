2023 San Francisco International Piano Festival

Hopefully, readers are aware of the article written this past Sunday announcing the four performances in this year’s San Francisco International Piano Festival (SFIPF) that will take place this coming August as part of the Old First Concerts series. Last year the Old First Presbyterian Church was but one of four venues in San Francisco where SFIPF recitals were performed. This year, however, much of the schedule will be devoted to master classes. As a result, there will be only one recital taking place at a different venue.
Pianist Alvise Pascucci (from the Web page for the SFIPF schedule of concerts and events)
That venue will be Old St. Mary’s Cathedral, which will host a performance in the Noontime Concerts series, which takes place every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. The pianist will be Alvise Pascucci, who won the top prize at the 2022 Los Angeles Liszt Competition. He is currently completing his doctoral studies at the University of California in Santa Barbara. This recital, which will take place on August 22, will be his San Francisco debut.
The program will be devoted to Franz Liszt’s solo piano arrangement of Franz Schubert’s D. 957 Schwanengesang, a collection of fourteen songs that is not, strictly speaking, a song cycle. The cathedral is located in Chinatown at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission to Noontime Concerts events, and tickets will not be required.
