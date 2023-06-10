Concerts at the Cadillac to Get Adventurous

Photograph of musician Jonathan Coulton playing a Zendrum LT controller (from the Zendrum Wikipedia page)
This month’s Concerts at the Cadillac promises to be “something completely different.” The title of the program will be FutureJazz, and electronic technology will prevail over the trio of performers. The first of those performers calls himself E. “Doc” Smith, which strikes me as a generous nod to the science-fiction author E. E. “Doc” Smith. “Smith-the-performer” will take charge of the technology responsible for controlling the supporting hardware drawing upon technology such as the MIDI Zendrum. Guitarist Peter McKibben will harness synthesizer to his guitar, while Laura Austin Wiley will engage effects technology to supplement her flute performance. The group describes the resulting performance as “Music swirling between the sublime, the beautiful, the incendiary.”
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. this coming Friday, June 16. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
