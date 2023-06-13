The Bleeding Edge: 6/13/2023

Thursday–Saturday, June 15–17, 7:30 p.m., Audium: Audium will launch its next series of performances of the same composition. The title of that work is “Audium V,” composed by Stan Shaff as tape music in the late Sixties. Performance originally took place in an old lodge hall in the Richmond District, which housed a space in which 80 speakers were situated. This system was designed and configured by Doug McEachem to provide Shaff with “a canvas on which to stretch and shape ‘sound sculptures.’” Shaff’s original tapes have now been digitized, and they will be projected in the new Audium space.
That space is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Performances will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through July 22. City Box Office has created a single Web page for purchasing tickets to all performances. General admission will be $30 with a $20 rate for students. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available.
Friday, June 16, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Guitarists John Schott and Scott Forster will share a two-set program that promises to be 90 minutes of guitar madness. They will jointly lead a quartet with rhythm provided by Carla Kaufman on bass and Jason Levis on drums. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Friday evening performances that begin at 7:30 p.m. are live-streamed for remote viewing through both Facebook and YouTube, and there is currently no information about whether the 9 p.m. show will also be streamed.
Saturday, June 17, 5 p.m., Pallas Gallery: Percussionist Jordan Glenn will give a duo performance with vocalist David Israel Katz. They have previously performed in combos led by Brett Carson and Lisa Mezzacappa. Their duo work promises to “scramble your cognition with spontaneous sound eruptions that flicker in all available colors of their respective instruments.” The Pallas Gallery is located at 1111 Geary Boulevard. There does not appear to be a price for admission to the gallery.
