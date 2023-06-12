Jazz Chez Hanny: Four Visitors from Osaka

Yutaka Hashimoto at the keyboard with (left to right) Hideki Kawamura, Atsuko Hashimoto, and Akira Tana (courtesy of Frank Hanny)
Frank Hanny has just announced plans for his next jazz house concert. Things may get a little crowed, since the performers will be a quartet from Osaka. The leader will be drummer Akira Tana, who was actually born in San Jose and graduated from Gunn High School in Palo Alto. He is probably best known as co-leader with bassist Rufus Reid of the TanaReid quintet, which released six albums over the course of the Nineties. The other members of the quartet will be organist Atsuko Hashimoto, saxophonist Hideki Kawamura, and guitarist Yutaka Hashimoto.
The performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 25. As usual, there will be a recommended donation of $25. All of the money goes to the musicians, and donations can only be made in cash. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
