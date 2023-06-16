The Lab: June, 2023

Some readers may have noticed that, where adventurous approaches to the performance of music are concerned, things have been relatively quiet at The Lab. The fact is that, prior to a this-just-in announcement that appeared in my Inbox about twenty minutes ago, I had pretty much accepted the fact that there would be no music activities at The Lab this month. Now I am happy to report that a performance has been scheduled for one week from today.
This will be a two-set program. Both of the sets will be solo performances, and I am not at present certain of how the sets will be ordered. As a result, I shall present them in the alphabetical order of the performers’ last names as follows:
Leyya Mona Tawil calls herself a “transdisciplinary artist.” Performing under the name “Lime Rickey International” (note the color of the lighting in the photograph of her above on the right-hand side), she uses voice, microphones, interactive surfaces, and elements of dabke to build hybrid performances and sound compositions. She will be performing music from The Train, which she developed during her Tarek Atoui Sound Residency at the Sharjah Art Foundation in the United Arab Emirates.
The performer on the left-hand side of the above image is Stefan Tiefengraber. He calls his works sound-performance projects. He will present the most recent of these, given the title DOWM. His resources will be three Walkmans, three effects pedals, two mixers, a mini-synthesizer, microphones, and several feedback loops. He calls the result a “noisescape.” The performance will progress to a conclusion of silence and emptiness.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors will open 7:30 pm., and the performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23. General admission tickets are available for $15 and may be purchased online through a Withfriends Web page. Admission will be discounted or free for members.
