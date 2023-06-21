Dave Stryker Coming to Mr. Tipple’s Next Month

Some readers may recall my recent encounter with members of the San Francisco Symphony playing jazz at Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio (which is a short walk from Davies Symphony Hall). My schedule is sufficiently busy that I do not keep up regularly with that venue’s programming. However, yesterday I received notice that the Dave Stryker Organ Trio will be performing there next month.
Guitarist Dave Stryker and organist Jared Gold (from the Mr. Tipple’s Web page for their performance)
The trio has planned a brief tour of California, and San Francisco is one of the four cities on the schedule. Stryker will lead a trio whose other two members are organist Jared Gold (to be expected) and McClenty Hunter on drums. Stryker now has 35 CDs to his name as a leader. Also, both he and Gold have played in combos led by Jack McDuff. Hunter also has a strong track record as a sideman, performing in groups led by the likes of Curtis Fuller, Jimmy Heath, and Kenny Garrett.
The trio will be in San Francisco on Thursday, July 21. They will perform two sets, and tickets will be sold for those sets separately. The first one will begin at 9 p.m., followed by the second at 10:45 p.m. Unless I am mistaken, admission will be $25 for table seating and $12 for seating at the bar. For those unfamiliar with the venue, food is available as well as cocktails, beer, and wine. There is a Web page for the full menu. It is also worth noting that Stryker’s trio will be preceded by two sets performed by vocalist Loretta Gooden with the San Francisco Quintet, which will be taking place at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Given how much will be taking place that evening, reservations for any one or more of the sets will be highly desirable. The Mr. Tipple’s home page has a hyperlink for making all reservations.
