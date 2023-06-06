Corpus Christi at Church of the Advent

The celebration of Advent Sunday at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King
This coming Thursday evening, the Church of the Advent of Christ the King will celebrate the feast of Corpus Christi with a High Mass, a Solemn Procession to the Garden, and the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Music will be provided by Schola Adventus, a professional chamber choir, led by the church’s Director of Music Paul Ellison. Celebration of the High Mass will include the choir singing William Byrd’s Mass for Five Voices, which was probably composed and published in the 1590s.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Ellison usually performs an organ prelude beginning about twenty minutes in advance of the service. The ceremony will conclude at 8 p.m. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
