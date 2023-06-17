Sunset Music and Arts: August, 2023

Like next month, Sunset Music and Arts will present only two program during the month of August. Both of the programs will take place on Saturday evenings beginning at 7:30 p.m. Both promise to be adventurous undertakings as follows:
August 5: Duo Art brings jazz pianist Sasha Sound (also known as Sasha Burdin) together with violinist Leo Iogansen. The program has not yet been finalized. However, Sound has divided his reputation between jazz and the performance of compositions by Nikolai Medtner (which often serve as points of departure for improvisation).
August 19: This will be a duo recital of a different color, so to speak. Pianist Jason Lo will perform with saxophonist Andrew Harrison. Harrison seems to be more interested in commissioning and performing works by contemporary composers, rather than focusing on any of the modern jazz genres. Again, however, the program for this date has not yet been finalized.
As usual, these performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
