Sunset Music and Arts: July, 2023

Next month will be another month in which Sunset Music and Arts will present only two programs. The good news is that the recitals themselves will cover decidedly different repertoires. Specifics are currently as follows:
Saturday, July 15, 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist Lyle Sheffler gave his last solo recital for Sunset in October of 2021. He has prepared a program of seven compositions. Like his previous performances, they will present the breadth of his repertoire. The program he has prepared is as follows:
- Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 999 prelude in C minor, originally composed for lute
- The five preludes for solo guitar composed by Heitor Villa-Lobos in 1940
- Napoléon Coste’s Opus 47, entitled “La Source du Lyson” (the Lyson River spring)
- “Asturias,” composed by Isaac Albéniz for piano and published after his death as a movement in Suite española, transcribed for solo guitar probably by Andrés Segovia
- “Tweedsyde,” one of the compositions included in The Balcarres Lute Book
- Franciso Tárrega’s “Capricho árabe”
- The last of the four waltzes collected in Agustín Barrios’ Opus 8
Saturday, July 29, 4 p.m.: Violinist Brooke Aird will perform a program of three sonatas accompanied at the piano by William Beatty. The first of these will be a violin sonata that was probably the last piece of chamber music composed by George Frideric Handel, published as the thirteenth sonata in Friedrich Chrysander’s Opus 1 collection. This will be followed by Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 24 sonata in F major, usually known as the “Spring” sonata. The second half of the program will be devoted to Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 80 sonata in F minor.
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
