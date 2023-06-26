The Bleeding Edge: 6/26/2023

This is shaping up to be a relatively quiet week of “usual suspects.” Once again, there will be three performances of “Audium V” beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. There will also be one of those rare appearances of a Noontime Concerts event. Specifics for the remaining events are as follows:
Tuesday, June 27, 12:30 p.m., Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral: Noontime Concerts will host a performance by Quinteto Latino. This is the wind quintet whose members are Diane Grubbe on flute, oboist Kyle Bruckmann, clarinetist Leslie Tagorda, Armando Castellano on horn, and bassoonist Jamael Smith serving as guest artist for the season. With a nod to her debut with the San Francisco Opera, the quintet will play Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Mitos,” which she composed on a commission from the ensemble. Another commissioned work on the program will be the suite The Spanglish Dances by Victor Márquez-Barrios. The remaining works on the program will be “Puzzle-Tocas” by Gabriela Ortiz and “Wapango” (a title that some will recognize as a play on words) by Paquito D'Rivera.
Old Saint Mary’s is located in Chinatown at 660 California Street on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, so all donations are greatly appreciated. Noontime Concerts has also created a Web page for those that prefer making their donations online.
Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own music. Any guests that will join him have not yet been announced. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, July 1, 2 p.m., San Francisco Public Library: This week the Library will host an indoor performance by Echo’s Bones, a woodwind trio that describes their repertoire as “avant pastoral improvised music.” The members of the trio are Amber Lamprecht, playing both oboe and cor anglais, Sheldon Brown, playing both clarinet and bass clarinet, and Joseph Noble, playing flute, alto flute, and bass flute. This event will take place at the Library’s Richmond Branch, which is located at 351 9th Avenue; there will be no charge for admission.
Saturday, July 1, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): As of this writing, this will be the only concert presented by C4NM. The performance will be by Desert Magic, which describes itself as “an ensemble that specializes in round writing, sonifications of cosmic and natural phenomena, and musical settings of ancient poetry.” The current members of the group are Alex Wand (viola da gamba, resonator guitar, and voice), Steven Van Betten (electric guitar, and voice), Logan Hone (drums, saxophone, and voice), Heather Lockie (viola), Stuart Wheeler (voice and organ), Mustafa Walker (hurdy-gurdy and lute), Jessica Hemingway (dance), and Brock Stuessi (bass).
Tickets will be on sale for $15 with a $10 rate for students and C4NM members. For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to show proof of vaccination. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early through an Eventbrite event page is desirable.
No comments:
Post a Comment