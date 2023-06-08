BARS Pride Concert at SFCM this Saturday

Poster design for this year’s Pride Celebration (from the Celebration’s home page)
This Saturday, as one of the preliminary events taking place prior to the San Francisco Pride Celebration on June 24 and 25, the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) will present its Pride Concert. The program will be framed by two “second symphonies.” The opening selection will be Johannes Brahms Opus 73 in D major, the second of his four symphonies. The conclusion will be the second symphony of Leonard Bernstein, composed for orchestra and solo piano and given the title “The Age of Anxiety,” inspired by the poem of the same title by W. H. Auden.
The pianist for the Bernstein symphony will be Sara Davis Buechner. Between these two large-scale compositions, there will be a performance of “Soul of Remembrance,” the second of the five Movements in Color by Mary Watkins. (Readers may recall that this music will also be performed at the inaugural concert by the International Pride Orchestra this coming June 22.) The orchestra will be conducted by Music Director Dawn Harms.
The performance will take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, which is in the 50 Oak Street building of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 10. All tickets are being sold for between $10 and $40. They may be purchased online through a Tix event page, which includes a “map” showing which seats are currently available.
