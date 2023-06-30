Kenya Moses: Active Through End of Next Month

It has been well over a year since I have written a preview for jazz vocalist Kenya Moses. Indeed, it has been well over two years since I first saw her in performance at Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio. This morning, however, I encountered a major sea change with a list of five performances that she will be presenting between tonight and the end of next month. Here is the “basic agenda” with as much information as I currently have at my disposal:
Friday, June 30, 5 p.m., Lyon & Swan: This will be the first in a series of four consecutive duo performances with Moses’ life partner, the Latin jazz drummer Brian Andres. Lyon & Swan is an “underground supper club” that couples food, wine, and cocktails with live entertainment. Moses and Andres will be performing for about three hours, presumably two sets with a break between them. The venue is located at 124 Columbus Avenue in Jackson Square. Dinner reservations may be made through the Tock Web page for the venue. Because this is a supper club, there does not appear to be an option for sitting at the bar.
Saturday, July 1, 2 p.m., Curio: This will be the second duo performance. Curio is basically a “reincarnation” of The Chapel, located in the Mission at 775 Valencia Street. This venue has a bar; and, for the timing of this particular event, it also has a brunch menu. This will probably also be a two-set performance taking place over the course of three hours.
Friday, July 7, 5 p.m., Lyon & Swan: Moses and Andres will return to Lyon & Swan for another duo evening.
Saturday, July 15, 6:30 p.m., Cole Valley: This will be an in-person Groupmuse Concert. Moses will perform with Brazilian guitarist Paride Pignottii. They will present a one-hour performance dedicated to the memory of Astrud Gilberto. As is the case with most Groupmuse events, this will be a home concert; and the location will be provided once a spot has been reserved through the Web page for the performance. The reservation fee is $5. The price for the event will be $20 at admission. There will be 45 minutes of music with a fifteen-minute intermission for beverages and mingling. Groupmuse has classified this event as “kid-friendly;” and dogs live at the venue.
Friday, July 28, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a quartet performance. Bird & Beckett has not yet provided details; but, presumably, the quartet will include Moses, Andres, and Pignottii. My guess is that the fourth member will play bass, but that is just a guess. This will be a 90-minute evening, probably divided into two sets with a separating break for the performers. Another detail not yet provided is the price of admission both in advance and for limited standing room for those paying at the door. The price of admission has not yet been announced. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni.
