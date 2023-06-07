Outsound Presents: June, 2023

Because of the Fund Drive Benefit Dinner being held for Outsound Presents in Berkeley this coming Saturday evening, there will be only two Outsound Presents performances in San Francisco as follows:
Sunday, June 11, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The next program in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts will follow the usual two-set format. The evening will begin with a solo performance by pianist David Leikam. He will present the debut of “Sunset,” a tribute to the Bay Area composer and performer Eddie Gale, who died in 2020. Gale was born with cerebral palsy, which affected both his body and his speech. He was a self-taught multi-instrumentalist, and his physical condition gave him a distinct view into his creative processes. The second set will consist of selections from Itkuja Suite, the album released by Edgetone Records this past April. The performance will be by a reduced chamber ensemble consisting of composers Rent Romus (saxophones, melodica, and flutes) and Heikki Koskinen (e-trumpet and tenor recorder) joined by Kat Eliot (vocals and flute), Eli Knowles (drums), Joshua Marshall (saxophones and flute), and Bill Noertker (bass). This will serve as preparation for a tour to Finland, which will take place in August. The set will also include the debut of “Lament for Teemu,” dedicated to the memory of composer and bassist Teppo Hauta-aho, who died last year. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students and those age 62 or older. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
Collette McCaslin (left) performing with Sheila Bosco in March of 2015 (photograph by Travin McKain, courtesy of Outsound Presents)
Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This will be a program of three solo sets. Stefan Tiefengraber is based in Linz, Austria, and is known for his kinetic sound installations. He describes his solo performances as “audio-video noise,” experimenting with the modification of devices originally manufactured for different purposes. According to my records, my last encounter with Collette McCaslin was a live-electronic duo performance with Sheila Bosco for the Luggage Store Creative Music Series in 2015. More recently she has been working with analog gear and feedback-based electronics. The third set will be taken by Kyle Bruckmann, who plays all sizes of oboes and cor anglais, while also working with synthesizers. The Luggage Store Gallery is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
