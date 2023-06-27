Jazz Chez Hanny: Janis Mann Group

Jazz vocalist Janis Mann on the cover of her Let It Happen album (from its Amazon.com Web page)
As was the case this past Friday, the next jazz house concert presented by Frank Hanny will be a quartet. This time the group will be led by vocalist Janis Mann. Mann was born in New York City, but she has been a major presence in the Los Angeles music scene for years. However, she will be backed up by a trio of instrumentalists, all of whom are likely to be familiar with those that follow the Bay Area jazz scene. The members of that trio will be pianist David Udolf, John Wiitala on bass, and drummer Jim Zimmerman. Mann is both a striking song stylist and a fearless improviser; and, where the latter is concerned, she will be with good company.
This will be a “Sunday matinee” performance, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. As usual, there will be a recommended donation of $25. All of the money goes to the musicians, and donations can only be made in cash. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman. Finally, the performance will take place in a well-ventilated room. Visitors are encouraged to dress accordingly.
