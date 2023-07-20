Brian Byrnes Band Returning to Cadillac

Members of the Brian Byrnes Band identified (from the poster for this week’s performance at the Cadillac Hotel)
This month’s Concerts at the Cadillac gig will see the return of the Brian Byrnes Band. My records do not show when they last appeared; but, apparently, those that attend the Cadillac gigs regularly have been asking when they would return. The instrumentation of the group departs from the usual expectations. Byrnes himself leads with both guitar and harmonica, along with vocals following his guitar work. The other “front line” player is saxophonist Jules Broussard. Lee Bloom is the pianist; and, instead of a bass, the quartet rounds out with cellist Joseph Hebert.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. this coming Friday, July 21. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
