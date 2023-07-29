Jazz Chez Hanny: Tim Lin NYC Quartet

Saxophonist Tim Lin on the cover of his latest album (from the Bandcamp Web page)
Yesterday afternoon Frank Hanny announced the first jazz house concert that he will host next month. The performance will feature music from the second CD to be released by saxophonist Tim Lin, entitled Empathy. The album was produced by his own Linsanity Music label; and the tracks include such “classics” as Kurt Weill’s “Speak Low,” Bill Evans’ “Waltz for Debby,” and Herbie Hancock’s “Dolphin Dance.” Lin leads a quartet, whose other members are Andy LaVerne on piano, Jay Anderson on bass, and Billy Drummond on drums; and LaVerne is also the composer of one of the tracks, “Fourth Right.”
When he brings these tracks to Chez Hanny, Lin will lead an entirely different quartet. The pianist will be Bay Area regular Charles Chen. Bassist Steve LaSpina has established a global presence for himself over the last 40 years. The drummer will be Jeff Hirshfield, who, like Lin, is based in New York.
Following the usual case, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. The venue is Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
