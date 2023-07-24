The Bleeding Edge: 7/24/2023

This month began with “one of the quietest [weeks] out on the bleeding edge.” Now that “Audium V” has run its course, the month will conclude with an even quieter week. As readers may expect, this week will offer another performance at the Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery. As usual, it will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28; and it will be curated by David Boyce, who usually appears with his collection of wind instruments. For this week’s gig he will be joined by the Matis Arizmendi Duo.For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Monday, July 24, 2023
