Sunset Music and Arts: September, 2023

As more detailed plans for subscription series begin to accumulate in both physical and digital mail, I figure it is time to start preparing for the launch of a new season. The Sunset Music and Arts calendar continues to be modest. However, while only two programs have been planned for next month, as of this writing it looks like September will be offering three of them, all taking place on a Saturday but at two different times. As usual, diversity will prevail with specifics as follows:
September 16, 7:30 p.m.: The first concert of the month will be a piano recital of four hands on one keyboard. The performers will be Sasha Sound and Mari Kawamura; and the former is also a composer, providing the final selection on the program, “Song of light.” The program will begin with what is probably the best-known composition in the four-hand repertoire, Franz Schubert’s D. 940 fantasia in F minor. The other featured composer will be Sergei Rachmaninoff with the performance of his Opus 11 set of six pieces for piano duet.
September 23, 7:30 p.m.: Four hands on one keyboard will be followed by two hands on multiple keyboards, as well as an additional keyboard for the feet. Angela Kraft Cross will give a solo organ recital. She is the founding director of the San Francisco Peninsula Organ Academy, a nonprofit organization formed in 2014 to support young concert organists with scholarships on short intensive overseas study trips. In 2011 she retired from her “day job,” working for 22 years as an ophthalmic surgeon at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Redwood City. She has not yet announced the specifics for her program.
September 30, 4 p.m.: Tenor Adam Flowers has prepared a program to honor two twentieth century tenors. The first of these will be the Italian operatic tenor Giuseppe Di Stefano. His portion of the program will include selections by Pietro Mascagni (including the Siciliana from Cavalleria Rusticana), Paolo Tosti, and “Luna nova” by Pasquale Mario Costa. The second half of the program will be entitled Chansons Pour Deux Vagabonds, subtitled “A Parisian Tribute to Stuart Thomas.” Three French popular songs will be preceded by Vernon Duke’s “April in Paris.” Flowers will be accompanied by Sharon Wayne on guitar.
As usual, these performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
