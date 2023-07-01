Left Coast Plans for 2023/24 Season

Subscriptions are now on sale for the five concerts in the 31st season of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE). This will include two concerts that will contribute to the California Festival, which will be taking place throughout most of the coming November. In addition, LCCE will launch a festival of its own, entitled Pathways, at the conclusion of the season. Between these two “bookends” LCCE will present two concerts with their characteristic proclivity for whimsical titles. The date for individual ticket purchases has not yet been finalized, but it should be announced later this summer. The basic summary of the season is as follows:
Sunday, November 5, time TBA, San Francisco Conservatory of Music: The San Francisco Girls Chorus will join LCCE to present its first California Festival program, which will focus on the works of Californian women composers. Those composers will include Gabriela Lena Frank, Lisa Mezzacappa, Reena Esmail, Jessie Montgomery, and Gabriella Smith. In addition, there will be a new work written for this occasion by Sarah Gibson. The entire program will be framed with selections from Henry Purcell’s three-act opera Dido and Aeneas.
Sunday, November 19, 7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: This will be the second program devoted primarily to the works of Californian women composers in two different genres. The first of these will be art song, and the composers will include Frank along with Elinor Remick Warren, Carrie Jacobs Bond, and Vivian Fung. The remainder of the program will be devoted to piano works by Smith and Henry Cowell.
Monday, January 22, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music: Clarinet Shadows will feature performances by two clarinetists, Jerome Simas and Jeff Anderle. The program will feature “On Sorrow,” composed by Jonathan Russell. That rhetorical stance will also be evident in the performance of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 115, his quintet for clarinet and strings in B minor.
Sunday, March 3, 4 p.m., Noe Valley MinIstry: The title of this program will be Ashes, Butterflies, Mirrors: A Saariaho Celebration. Kaija Saariaho will be memorialized with a performance of her “Cendres” trio, scored for alto flute, piano, and cello. The program will also include Franz Schubert’s D. 802 set of variations for piano and flute based on a theme taken from his D. 795 song cycle Die schöne Müllerin.
Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music: The Pathways program will feature a performance of Florence Price’s A minor piano quintet. However, Pathways was conceived to champion the music of emerging California composers. Such composers will be selected earlier in the season and will workshop their music with LCCE musicians. The results will then be performed as part of the June program.
