Other Minds Latitudes Continues with Triple Bill

Readers may recall that the last program presented by Other Minds in its Latitudes series took place about two months ago. That program was devoted entirely to a visit from New York by Ghost Ensemble. Next week will see the Latitudes 19 performance.
Mosaic image of the Latitudes 19 performers (courtesy of Other Minds)
This time the program will be a triple bill. Christopher Robin Duncan will perform “SEASONS,” a physical event in which the vibrations of “floor toms” will provide a context for the ebb and flow of drones. Joel St. Julien will present a set with his modular synthesis gear, during which he will summon and subdue chaos. The final set will be taken by the CGRSM duo, whose initials identify the performers, Christopher Reid Martin and Gabie Strong. They describe their performances as “monoliths of feedback from electric guitars.”
As was the case for Latitudes 18, the venue will be the St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, located in the Mission at 1661 15th Street, between Mission Street and Valencia Street.The performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Once again, ticketing for this event is Pay What You Can, with a suggested ticket price of $20 per person. Payment can be made in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
