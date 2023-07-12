SFCS to Present Two Ukrainian Premieres

SFCS performing with a full orchestra in Davies Symphony Hall (photograph by Kristen Loken)
This past August the San Francisco Choral Society (SFCS) launched its Summer Festival Chorus program in Davies Symphony Hall with the intention that this would be the first in an annual series of concerts. The second of those events has now been announced and will take place in a little over a month’s time. Once again, Artistic Director Robert Geary will conduct with instrumental accompaniment provided by the California Chamber Symphony.
The first half of the program will present two United States premieres of works by the Ukrainian composer Alexander Shchetynsky. The first of these will be a setting of the Requiem text; and it will feature solo performances by soprano Jessica House Steward, mezzo Stacey Helley, tenor Lee Steward, and bass Sidney Chen. This will be followed by a choral setting of the Lacrimosa text. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 626 Requiem setting in the key of D minor. There will again be four vocal soloists: soprano Emily Sinclair, mezzo Shauna Fallihee, tenor Michael Jankosky, and bass Eugene Brancoveanu.
This program will be given only one performance beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18. The entrance to Davies Symphony Hall is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. Tickets can be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page. Tickets are currently being sold at Early Bird prices of $38.25, $51, and $63.75. The Web page does not indicate how long these reductions will remain in effect.
