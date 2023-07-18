The Bleeding Edge: 7/18/2023

This week will see the final iteration of three “Audium V” performances. In addition, there will be two other events that have already been noted on this site. The first of these will be the second of the two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series events taking place on Wednesday evenings. The other will be the previously announced Latitudes 19 performance, which will be presented by Other Minds. That leaves two remaining events for the week, one of which is an unexpected surprise.
Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Tonight the Make-Out Room will present its monthly concert of adventurous jazz, following the usual three-set structure. The first set will begin at 7 p.m.with a performance by the Ghost Dub quartet. The name was probably taken by leader David Michalak, who used to play in the Ghost in the House quartet, which he co-led with the late Tom Nunn, performing with oboist Kyle Bruckmann and percussionist Karen Stackpole. Ghost Dub is “wind biased,” with two saxophonists, Kerstie Abrams and Bruce Ackley, and Polly Springhorn on bass flute. Michalak will be playing a lap steel guitar, a phantom harp, and any junk objects that satisfy his quests for new sounds. At 7:45 p.m., Nathan Bickart and Marshall Williams will perform a duo set. The final set will begin at 8:30 p.m. This will be the Tumble trio led by Randy McKean on clarinets and tenor saxophone. He will be joined by guitarist Sean Kerrigan and Robert Heirendt on mbira.The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Saturday, July 22, 12:01 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): According to my records, this will be the first in-person G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S since the May of 2020 performance which, unless I am mistaken, combined the physical with the virtual. The current plan is for five sets presented by James Twig Harper, Eurostache, Amphibious Gestures, Cruel Work, and Blood of Chhinnamastika. (In other words, things are back to business as usual.) General admission will be $8 with a $6 rate for members and students, and vegan pancakes will be included with the price of admission. For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
