Sunset Music and Arts: November, 2023

By now most readers will be aware that November will be a busy month for the different recitals series for San Francisco Performances (SFP). It is therefore worth reporting that the programs prepared by Sunset Music and Arts for that month will not conflict with any of the SFP offerings. There will be only two of those events, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month. Specifics are as follows:
November 4: The first program will be a recital performed by violinist Basma Edrees and pianist Ava Nazar, who first met when both of them were pursuing Masters degrees at the Juilliard School. However, while both of them are well-educated in classical music with roots in Europe, they grew up learning Eastern musical traditions from their respective countries, Egypt and Iran; and Edrees currently teaches Arabic music at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Their programs often include both arrangements and improvisations, but specifics for their Sunset recital have not yet been finalized.
November 11: In the past, showcase performances of new works composed under the auspices of the San Francisco chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA (NACUSAsf) have been hosted by the Center for New Music (appropriately enough). However, to the best of my knowledge, there has not been such a showcase program at that venue since November of 2021. In any event, Sunset will host one of these programs for its second November offering. Once again, program specifics have not yet been announced.
As usual, these performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
