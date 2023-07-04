The Bleeding Edge: 7/4/2023

This may be the week of our most patriotic national holiday (semantics of “patriotic” left as an exercise for the reader); but it is also one of the quietest out on the bleeding edge. There will be another three performances of “Audium V” beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8. Also, as was announced this past Sunday, there will be a “generous serving of four sets” in tomorrow’s LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event, meaning that the gig will begin half an hour earlier than usual.
That leaves only one more event, which has become a familiar item on the “usual suspects” list. This will be another performance taking place this coming Friday, July 7, this time at the Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery. Curator David Boyce will be there with his collection of wind instruments for the latest installment in his David Boyce and Friends gigs. On this occasion the “friends” will be the members of the Brian RodVien Trio. As usual, the performance will begin at 7 p.m. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
No comments:
Post a Comment