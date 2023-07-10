The Bleeding Edge: 7/10/2023

This will be another relatively quiet week. Once again, there will be three performances of “Audium V” beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15. In addition, there will be one “usual suspects” event and a free offering by the San Francisco Public Library. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, July 13, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. This time, however, the first three sets will all be solos. The first of these will be by Blevin Blectum, who is half of the duo Blectum From Blechdom. Her latest solo adventure is a soundtrack to a lost space opera to fit perfectly in the gaps between Barbarella, The Beast in Space, and Planet of the Vampires. She will be followed by Thomas Dimuzio, who will follow up with his live outdoor performance on a Buchla synthesizer at the San Francisco Public Library at the end of last month with a more intimate electronic music set. The final solo set will be by Quivering Lip, who specializes in harsh noises. The final set will be taken by Mal Sed, the duo of Matt Parchinski and Peter Lamons. They specialize in improvised electronic sounds and sights; and they will use their set to debut a new piece, “Doosan.”
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Sunday, July 16, 1 p.m., San Francisco Public Library: This will be another event to memorialize composer Ingram Marshall, who died at the age of 80 on May 31, 2022. Marshall collaborated with photographer Jim Bengston to create two photography slideshows with custom soundtracks. The first of these is “Alcatraz,” whose music was released on a New Albion recording. The second is “Eberbach,” which surveys a Cistercian monastery with Romanesque and Gothic architecture, located in Germany. These will be given a free video screening in the Koret Auditorium of the Main Library building, which is located at 100 Larkin Street.
