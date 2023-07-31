The Bleeding Edge: 7/31/2023

This will be another quiet week out on the bleeding edge. This time there will be two events, both at venues that should now be familiar to most readers. The first of these will involve multiple performances. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday–Saturday, August 3–5, 7:30 p.m., Audium: Once again there will be series of performances over the course of the new month involving the space at Audium. The title of the work is “Swells,” composed by Ven Voisey, the result of an investigation into how space is occupied by sounds. To this end Voisey collected “local” field recordings made both in the Audium building and in its surrounding neighborhood. This listening experience will include “creaking chairs, the hum of a breaker box, the phasing pulse of equipment cooling fans, door hinges, water pipes, and the wave-like, sub-audible sounds of traffic passing outside.” To prepare for the experience, audiences will encounter “an ensemble of 9-foot wooden towers topped with rotating horn speakers” when they enter the Audium lobby.
For those that have not yet visited the venue, Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Performances will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through August 26. City Box Office has created a single Web page for purchasing tickets to all performances. General admission will be $30 with a $20 rate for students. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available.
Friday, August 4, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own music. He will share the performance with the Green Mitchell Trio, which has its own multi-reed player, Cory Wright. He will be joined by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and drummer Jason Levis. They will perform a set of works written specifically for the group that straddle the boundary between chamber music and jazz. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
