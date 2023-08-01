Next Cadillac Hotel Gig will Host Special Guests

This month Concerts at the Cadillac will host some very special guests. The performers will be Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers. That latter name refers to the four horns and four rhythm instruments (piano, guitar, bass, and drums) that constitute the “little big band” that accompanies Smith’s vocal work. Smith has been touring with this eight-piece backup since 1996, delivering vocals that have been inspired by the likes of Bessie Smith, Helen Humes, Billie Holiday, and Dinah Washington. This group always draws a crowd, so those that prefer to sit should count on showing up early.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. It will take place on Friday, August 11, and run for about 90 minutes. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.” This particular performance has been enabled by a variety of supporting organizations. Both the California Cultural and Historical Endowment and the California Natural Resources Agency have provided grants, along with sponsorship by the Tenderloin Museum.
“For the record,” as they say, my last encounter with Smith took place in August of 2018 at Biscuits and Blues. Sadly, that venue had to shut down in August of 2019, when a sewage line from the Jack in the Box on the floor above cracked. Unless I am mistaken, any issues regarding who will be paying for repairs have not yet been resolved. One might have expected that the pandemic would prolong the delay, but I have yet to see word about any useful action taking place now that COVID is less of a threat. (Unless I am mistaken, the San Francisco Chronicle has not followed up on this story since the article it published on February 12, 2020. Go figure it!)
