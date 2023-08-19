Duo + Solo = Trio Debut at Bird & Beckett

Lisa Mezzacappa and Piero Bittolo Bon (from the Bird & Becket event page for the performance being previewed)
This is a last-minute announcement sure to be appreciated by those with adventurous tastes. Regular readers probably know by now that Bird & Beckett Books and Records live-streams the performances it hosts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. However, this evening there will be an earlier performance, which will begin at 5 p.m., featuring three highly experimental musicians.
duo B., which is the improvising duo of Jason Levis on drums and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, will join forces with the Italian saxophonist Piero Bittolo Bon, who now performs under the name SPELUNKER, which also happens to be the title of his new album. All three members of the trio will contribute new compositions. These will be interleaved with new arrangements of works by some of the major creative jazz luminaries. To be more specific, for over fifteen years, all three of these players have immersed themselves in adventurous improvisations performed by groups led by the likes of Anthony Braxton, Henry Threadgill, Cecil Taylor, and Wadada Leo Smith.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission is available for a cash cover charge of $20 paid at the door. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. today. Again, this event will not be live-streamed.
