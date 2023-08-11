Other Minds Announces Latitudes 20

This morning (earlier than I would have anticipated) Other Minds announced the latest installment in its Latitudes series. Like its predecessor, Latitudes 19, Latitudes 20 will be a triple bill of three sets. Each of those sets will take a different approach to media, promising a rich diversity in a full-evening program.
Latitudes 20 composers Gerald Cleaver, Jean Carla Rodea, and Austin Larkin (from the Latitudes 20 Eventbrite Web page)
“Cake” is a selection from Gerald Cleaver’s newest album 22 / 23. The full album consists of 22 tracks, and “Cake” is one of two tracks that includes a video supplement. (That video may be viewed on the Bandcamp Web page for the album.) Cleaver has added electronic experimentation to his background as a jazz drummer. Through a combination of instruments and electronics, Cleaver provides a musical context for all the stages of baking a cake, followed by decorating it, and (of course) consuming it.
Jean Carla Rodea works in a wide variety of disciplines and media including music, sound, poetry, vocalization, performance art, photography, video, movement, and sculpture. “Current Tides/Sound Escapes” is a video currently available for viewing on a Vimeo Web page. Over the course of about twelve minutes it provides a soothing view of the the tide rolling in with an equally soothing electronic soundtrack.
The final set will be taken by violinist Austin Larkin. He has been inspired to explore microtonality through the philosophies of the composer Ben Johnston. His own work takes just intonation as a point of departure and applies it to American folk traditions.
As was the case for Latitudes 19, the venue will be the St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, located in the Mission at 1661 15th Street, between Mission Street and Valencia Street.The performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17. Once again, ticketing for this event is Pay What You Can, with a suggested ticket price of $20 per person. Payment can be made in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
