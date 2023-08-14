Jazz Chez Hanny to Host “Local” Quartet

Shay Salhov (from his home page)
Like yesterday afternoon’s performance, the second jazz house concert hosted by Frank Hanny will feature another quartet. This time the emphasis will be on “local talent.” The lead will again be taken by a saxophonist. Shay Salhov is based in the Santa Cruz area, but he was born in Israel and both performs and teaches throughout the Bay Area. The pianist will be Dahveed Behroozi, who lives in the Bay Area and has faculty positions at Gavilan College, San Jose State University, and Santa Clara University. Guitarist Ryan Pate moved from New York to the Bay Area in the winter of 2014. With the outbreak of COVID, he developed a solo session entitled Pandemic Standards. This provided him with an opportunity to explore the songs of Cole Porter, as well as compositions by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, and Wayne Shorter. Finally, drummer Jason Lewis has been a frequent performer at Chez Hanny gigs, the most recent of which took place last month with saxophonist Dan Blake and Justin Purtill on bass. Lewis has also previously played in a trio with Salhov and Behroozi.
Following the usual plan, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 27. The venue is Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
