The Bleeding Edge: 8/15/2023

Things are picking up again out on the Bleeding Edge. As of this evening, this will be a busy week with roughly the same number of new events as those previously reported. In the latter category, there are three events taking place at two different venues. Specifics are as follows:
- The triple bill of three sets presented by Other Minds in Latitudes 20, the latest installment in its Latitudes series, taking place on Thursday, August 17.
- This week’s two concerts to be performed at the Center for New Music during the coming weekend: the performance by the Simple Excesses Quartet on Saturday, August 19, and the program shared by the Evidence Trio and the Faults quartet on Sunday, August 20.
These three events will be complemented by three new events as follows:
Tuesday, August 15, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This will be the usual three-set program for the monthly Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert. The first set will be taken by Motoko Honda and will probably involve multiple keyboard instruments. This will be followed by saxophonist Spelunker, who also works with electronics. The final set will go back to straight-ahead jazz with a duo performance by drummer Scott Amendola and Philip Greenlief on saxophone. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, August 18, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency. For this particular performance, he will be joined by Nader playing a modular synthesizer. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Japanese master Butoh artist Katsura Kan (from the Eventbrite Web page for his performance)
Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m., Studio 210: Katsura Kan will present a new Butoh dance solo entitled “KASOKEKIMONO.” This will be complemented by “Heart sutra,” a solo performance by Himiko. New choreography will also be performed by Shelley Cook-Contreras. Christina Braun will serve as the “new music collaborator” for this program, performing with composers Amanda Chaudhary and Polly Springhorn. As might be guessed, the venue is on the second floor of the building at 3435 Cesar Chavez Street. General admission will be $20, and tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page.
