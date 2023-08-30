Noe Music Announces 31st Season

Noe Music has announced the programs for its 2022–2023 season. This year the first concert of the season will be preceded by a free pop-up concert, which will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at the Noe Valley Town Square. All other performances will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Opening Night will begin at 7 p.m. on September 17, after which all other performances at the Ministry will take place on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. Brief summaries for these eight concerts are as follows:
September 17: The first program of the season will be a “double header.” It will begin with Franz Schubert’s D. 667 quintet, best known as the “Trout” because of the movement that consists of a set of variations on the Schubert song (D. 550) of the same title. This will be followed by the 1925 Buster Keaton film Seven Chances, for which Stephen Prutsman has provided accompaniment for a chamber ensemble of piano (Prutsman), flute (Tara Helen O’Connor), violin (Owen Dalby), viola (Lesley Robertson), cello (Paul Wiancko), and bass (Tony Manzo).
October 15: The Dreamer’s Circus trio of guitarist Ale Carr, violinist Rune Tonsgaard, and pianist Nikolai Busk will return to San Francisco. This past March they were in town to perform at Herbst Theatre. They were presented jointly by San Francisco Performances (SFP) and the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. SFP President Melanie Smith called them “eclectic and energetic,” which is a good way to classify a repertoire that amalgamates folk, jazz, classical, and pop influences.
November 12: The Dior String Quartet will make its San Francisco debut. The highlight of their program will be a performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 117, his ninth quartet, composed in the key of E-flat major. The other composers on the program will be Joseph Haydn, Leoš Janáček, and Kevin Lau.
December 3: The genre will shift over to jazz. Pianist Jarrett Cherner will perform with vocalist Sarah Elizabeth Charles. Much of the program will be devoted to their original compositions.
January 14: This will be a trio performance by three members of Silkroad. They will be Kinan Azmeh on clarinet, Haruka Fujii on percussion, and Karen Ouzounian on cello. Their repertoire ranges from folk, improvisation, and original composition to the contemporary classical genre.
February 18: The Brentano String Quartet will present a program organized around Béla Bartók’s fifth quartet; this selection will be a “response” to the “call” of short compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn, Henry Purcell, Luciano, Berio, and Bartók himself.
March 17: Dalby will return with Co-Director Meena Bhasin for a program of viola quintets by both Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Felix Mendelssohn, joined by participants yet to be announced.
April 14: The season will conclude with the wind octet Nomad Session, joined by Jeff Anderle as guest soloist, most likely on bass clarinet.
Admission is now available for both a variety of subscription packages and single tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment