Klemperer Recordings of Instrumental Wagner

When it comes to the music of Richard Wagner, the first volume of the Warner Classics Remastered Edition of recordings of conductor Otto Klemperer is relatively modest. Those interested in opera recordings will have to wait for the second volume, which is currently scheduled for release at the end of this coming October. The first volume, on the other hand, is limited to three CDs of instrumental excerpts. There is also a track from a 78 RPM recording of the opening prelude to Tristan und Isolde. The original version of “Siegfried Idyll,” for a chamber ensemble of thirteen instruments, is presented as an “appendix” to a recording of Anton Bruckner’s seventh symphony; and the one vocal selection is Felix Mottl’s orchestration of the Wesendonck Lieder sung by mezzo Christa Ludwig.
That last selection appears on the same CD that includes Ludwig singing Johannes Brahms’ Opus 53 “Alto Rhapsody,” along with five orchestral song settings by Gustav Mahler. Readers can probably guess that this is my favorite album in the current collection. However, I have to say that I appreciate Klemperer’s decision to treat “Siegfried Idyll” as chamber music. Nevertheless, I acknowledge that there are probably a more-than-generous number of listeners who prefer listening to orchestral excerpts, rather than sitting through complete performances of any Wagner opera! Whether or not they will appreciate that Klemperer brings his experience as a full-opera conductor to those excerpts I cannot say.
Personally, however, until I have a chance to listen to the Klemperer recordings of Wagner operas in their entirety, I shall probably focus on other composers in the current Warner collection.
No comments:
Post a Comment