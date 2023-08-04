SFCM Highlights: September, 2023

Yesterday morning the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) released its listing of event highlights for the fall semester. As was the case last season, those events will be live-streamed in addition to performing for an audience. Also as usual, specifics for all performances will be listed on the Performance Calendar Web page. In the past the new season has been launched by a performance by the SFCM Orchestra. This will again be the case, but September will also feature the first performance by the SFCM New Music Ensemble. Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, September 23: Conductor Edwin Outwater has prepared an eclectic program for the SFCM Orchestra inspired by dance, pleasure gardens, viola virtuosity, and the pressures of graduating. As is often the case, the program will be structured around a concerto and a symphony. Viola virtuosity will be showcased by the concerto for that instrument by William Walton, with the solo part to be performed by Isabel Tannenbaum. The symphony will be the first to be composed by Dmitri Shostakovich, written at the age of nineteen as his graduation “thesis.” Each of these pieces will be preceded by an “overture of sorts,” which shares the nationality of the longer composition. “Masquerade” was composed by Anna Clyne, born in London but now living in New York City. She recalls her country of birth with reflections on the music of English country dance and song. The Shostakovich symphony will be preceded by “Kamarinskaya,” composed by Mikhail Glinka in 1848 and acknowledged as the first orchestral work based entirely on Russian folk song.
Friday, September 29: Director Nicole Paiement will lead the first performance by the New Music Ensemble. The program will feature two works by Class of 2023 composers. “Phenomenologies” is a clarinet concerto by Clayton Luckadoo, who will also serve as soloist for the work’s performance. “Hermes,” on the other hand, is a product of Jay Cruz’ efforts in the Technology and Applied Composition program. The program will also memorialize two composers that died earlier this year. Jocelyn Morlock’s “Lacrimosa” will begin the program, which will also include Kaija Saariaho’s “Terrestre.” The program will conclude with “Cello Capriccio,” by SFCM Composition Faculty member David Garner.
The Concert Hall is located on the ground floor of the Ann Getty Center for Education. The building is located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets may be reserved through the above hyperlinks attached to the performance dates. As of April 1, 2023, face masks will be optional and at personal discretion for all SFCM concerts and events. Vaccinations are not required for visitors and guests to campus buildings and performances. Please visit SFCM's full Event Health & Safety policy to read more about the guidelines.
