The Lab: September, 2023

Once again, it appears that performances of music have been rather sparse for the last several months at The Lab. The most recent of those events took place this past June 23, which presented a two-set program; and it appears there has not been a month with multiple performances since this past April. Fortunately, things appear to be picking up next month.
For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since the nearby corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors will open half an hour prior to when the performance will begin. Specific information, including a hyperlink to the event page that provides both background material and hyperlinks for ticket purchases, is as follows:
Saturday, September 2, 8:30 p.m.: Blood is Here (BIH) is the trio of vocalists Carmina Escobar, Roco Córdova, and Dorian Wood. All three of them are also multidisciplinary artists. Their approach to performance considers the contexts of space, public proximity and ancestral energy to construct a web-like spatial environment consisting of their interacting voices. The result will be a 90-minute evening-length event, during which the three performers investigate fluid histories through ritualistic practices and material experimentation, centering on the broad possibilities of vocalization. The trio was selected as a part of The Lab’s 2023 Call for Proposals.
Saturday, September 23, 8:30 p.m.: This will be a performance by the SO AR duo of cellist Shanna Sordahl and percussionist Robert Lopez. Alongside collaborators Kevin Robinson, Aaron Oppenheim, and Voicehandler (the duo of Danishta Rivero and Jacob Heule), Lopez and Sordahl are implementing an immersive creative process in which they will traverse the Bay Area via bike, foot, and public transit, performing in intimate outdoor spaces. When they visit The Lab, they will share this experiential framework with the audience, blending live performance with video and audio recordings from the collection of outdoor performances.
Friday, September 29, 8:30 p.m.: This will be a performance by Jordan Glenn’s BEAK, a Bay Area based music ensemble of hand percussion, drum set, electric guitars, vibraphone, and bass that formed in 2014 as a vehicle to explore conducted improvisation and how it interacts with composed material. On this particular occasion Sudhu Tewari will add his invented instruments to the resources played by the ensemble. The music ranges from through-composed pieces that draw on elements of Afro-beat, Indonesian Gamelan, experimental-classical music and funk, to freely improvised works using Glenn’s personal language of hand cues.
Saturday, September 30, 7 p.m.: This appears to be a two-night performance, which will continue until 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 1. S3ljam will present a compilation of six scores that were developed collectively by the performers during a series of workshops that took place between December 4, 2022, and January 15, 2023. For this particular occasion, new participants will be invited to perform with the workshop attendees.
