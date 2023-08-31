Voices of Music Announces 2023–2024 Season

A little over two weeks ago, Voices of Music (VoM) released its first announcement of the four concerts planned for its 2023–2024 season. The schedule will amount to two concerts to be performed during the remainder of this year and another two scheduled for next year. As has consistently been the case in the past, VoM will return to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street, for all four of the performances taking place in San Francisco. Once again, all four of these performances will begin at 8 p.m.
Subscriptions for the entire season will be $210 with a reduced rate of $190 for seniors and members of SFEMS, EMA, or ARS. A Web page has been set up for processing subscription orders. General admission for individual concerts will be $60, and the reduced rate will be $55. Full-time students with valid identification will be admitted for $5. A single Arts People event page has been created with hyperlinks for tickets to each of the four concerts in the season. Dates and program plans for the four concerts are as follows:
Sunday, October 29, Mainly Mozart: Soprano Liv Redpath will make her VoM debut in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 165 motet Exsultate, jubilate. The program will also include two violin concertos. The more familiar will be another Mozart selection, the K. 207 (first) violin concerto in B-flat major with Augusta McKay Lodge as soloist. Less familiar will be the somewhat later (but still eighteenth-century) violin concerto by Maddalena Laura Sirmen, which will be performed by Shelby Yamin. There are also plans for music by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, which have not yet been finalized.
Saturday, December 16, Entertainment for Elizabeth: This program will focus on Renaissance music from the court of Elizabeth I. This will include selected composition by William Byrd to honor the 400th anniversary of his birth. Vocal selections will be performed by soprano Molly Netter with both plucked (lute) and bowed (viol) accompaniment.
Saturday, February 17, An Evening in Vienna: Tenor Thomas Cooley will return with a collection of art songs from the early nineteenth century by composers such as Franz Schubert. He will be accompanied by a period fortepiano played by Eric Zivian. In addition, violinist Augusta McKay Lodge will join Zivian in a performance of Clara Schumann’s Opus 22 as set of three romances.
Marc Schachman giving a previous oboe concerto performance with VoM (from the Web page for the VoM concert schedule)
Saturday, March 9, Virtuoso Concertos: Bach and Vivaldi: The specific concertos to be performed have not yet been finalized. However, Marc Schachman will return to present another oboe concerto. The other soloists will be violinists Lodge and Rachell Ellen Wong.
No comments:
Post a Comment