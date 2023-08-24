SFEMF Announces Schedule for 22nd Season

As was the case last year, the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF) will be co-produced with The Lab and will receive support from the Italian Cultural Institute. The Lab will host all three of the Festival’s evening concerts. This is a highly flexible space, which can easily provide for the usual system of 32 loudspeakers configured to surround (immerse) the audience through the control of free open source spatial audio tools. Program specifics have not yet been finalized. However the performers for each of the three dates of the Festival have been planned as follows:
Friday, September 15: Chris Brown with William Winant and Ben Davis, Roziht Eve, Ava Koohbor
Saturday, September 16: re:VOLT, Sam Genovese
Sunday, September 17: Fletcher Pratt, Bono/Burattini, Bonnie Jones
All performances will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. This year all tickets will be sold through a single Withfriends Web page. That Web page includes general admission for a single program for a price between $17 and $25 and a Full Festival Pass for $45.
No comments:
Post a Comment