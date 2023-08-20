Michèle Walther to Perform at Arc Gallery

Violinist Michèle Walther (left) contributing to a previous gallery concert (from the Groupmuse Web page for the event being discussed)
Regular readers probably know by now that I occasionally turn to Groupmuse as a source for previewing performances, many of which depart from the usual concert experiences. The Arc Gallery, which is located in SoMa, has hosted a series of these events under the general title Art and Sound. The next of these events will take place next month with a solo performance by violinist Michèle Walther, who is a member of the Town Quartet.
While this will be a violin solo, the music will be richly polyphonic. That is because Walther will be performing some of her original compositions, which require live looping technology. Her own work will alternate with performances of music by Arcangelo Corelli from the seventeenth century and Astor Piazzolla from the twentieth. The music will be coupled with interpretations and inspirations by dancer Mark Galvan, who is experienced in Japanese Butoh dance theatre. The overall theme of the program will be Darkness & Light - the Cycle of Life; and the title of the gallery exhibit is Four Square.
The performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. Those familiar with Groupmuse know that it sometimes provides details about the venue only after a reservation has been made. However, the Arc Gallery is located at 1246 Folsom Street, which (I think) is between Eighth Street and Ninth Street, making for a relatively short walk from the Civic Center. As of this writing, the Web page for this event specifies that there will be 40 spots for attendance, 34 of which are still available. There will be a $5 fee for making a reservation and a charge of $20 (or more) for the event itself. Neither masks nor records of COVID vaccination will be required.
