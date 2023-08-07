The Bleeding Edge: 8/7/2023

As was the case last week, there are only two new events this week, both of which are “usual suspects” as follows:
Friday, August 11, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest multi-reed performance by David Boyce featuring his own music. This week will see him as a member of the Red Fast Luck duo, playing with drummer PC Munoz. Boyce will supplement his usual reed work with electronics. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, August 12, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): As of this writing, there appears to be only one event taking place at C4NM this month. Composer Nat Evans will present an evening of new works for percussion, gentle textures from combinations of amplified household appliances, and field recordings. He will share the program with guitarist Giacomo Fiore, who will play selections from two of Evans’ albums, Coyoteways and Flyover Country. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students. For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
