Alon Nechushtan will Return to Chez Hanny

Jazz pianist and composer Alon Nechushtan is based in New York, but he is no stranger to Chez Hanny, having performed there in the past. For next month’s first jazz house concert hosted by Frank Hanny, Nechushtan will lead a quintet, performing with four local musicians. The front line will be taken by trumpeter Erik Jekabson and multi-reedist Matt Renzi, whose instruments for this gig will probably be tenor saxophone, oboe, and cor anglais. Rhythm will be provided by Matt Montgomery on bass and Isaac Schwartz on drums.
All five of these performers are well-established in the jazz repertoire. My own attention to Nechushtan was piqued when I learned that the Smithsonian Institution had commissioned him in 2017 to prepare of program of the lesser known compositions by Thelonious Monk. Trying to identify what those compositions were was more than a little frustrating, particularly since I could not find a Web page on which Nechushtan enumerated them. However, I found a YouTube video entitled “‘Bb Fantasy’ on themes by Thelonious Monk,” which seems to have been recorded at the Anacostia Community Museum.
The video is slightly less than ten minutes in duration. However, Nechushtan leads a sextet on a wild ride through what he seems to have designated as “lesser known” Monk works, presented in the following order:
- Round Lights
- Monk’s Point
- Blues Five Spot
- Something in Blue
- Blue Sphere
- Bluehawk
- Raise Four
- Ba-lue Bolivar Ba-lues-Are
- Hackensack
- Functional
In addition, “Raise Four” is followed by Sonny Stitt’s “Blues for Duke;” and the entire program concludes with two of the most familiar Monk tunes: “Misterioso” and “Rhythm-a-ning.” Whether or not any of this unique perspective on Monk will be presented at Chez Hanny will only be resolved by those attending the performance!
Three of the other members of Nechushtan’s quintet are no strangers to Chez Hanny. They are Jekabson, Renzi, and Schwartz. Montgomery’s experiences extend beyond straight-ahead jazz to include indie, rock, and folk genres. He also prepared the score for a documentary entitled Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition.
Following the usual plan, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. The venue is Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
