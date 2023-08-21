The Bleeding Edge: 8/21/2023

Almost all of this week’s events have already been reported as follows:
- The three performances of “Swells” taking place at Audium, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26.
- The three performances of the 45-minute Carbon Song Cycle by Pamela Z, augmented with multi-screen video projections by Christina McPhee, taking place at the Exploratorium at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.
- The monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event hosted by the Center for New Music at noon on Saturday, August 26.
That leaves three new events. Two of them will be at familiar venues. The first, however, is new to me, although I plan to be checking it out for a “straight-ahead” Latin jazz performance earlier this week. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, August 24, 7 p.m.: The new venue is Keys Jazz Bistro, which apparently will be scheduling adventurous performances as well as those presenting more traditional genres. This particular event will be led by Patrick Wolff, who calls his work “original outward bound jazz” (presumably based on the title of the album by the Eric Dolphy quintet). The program will feature the release of his new album You Can’t Stand Still. He will lead a quartet, whose other members will be drummer William Hooker, Eric Revis on bass, and pianist/composer Richard Sears. The venue is located in North Beach at 498 Broadway. Admission will be $25, and tickets may be purchased through a Bistro Web page. There will be $15 student tickets available on the day of the show if proper identification is given.
Friday, August 25, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency. This particular show will be presented by Mystery School, which is Boyce’s duo with saxophonist Philip Greenlief. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, August 25, 8 p.m., The Lab: Neural Attunement is more of a project than a composition. It was developed jointly by musicians Lucie Vítková, Pasakorn Nontananand, and Teerapat Parnmongkol. The objective of the project is to focus on the act of recovery and healing of the body and mind through light (projection) and vibration (sound). This is enabled by the three performers through listening to the acoustics of the performance space and tuning into its resonant frequency and fundamental rhythm, applying this to electronics, harmonics, hichiriki (a double-reed Japanese flute), and electric guitar. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since the nearby corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station.
