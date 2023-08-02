Date Set for 2023 SF Music Day

At the beginning of this week, InterMusic SF announced the date for this year’s SF Music Day. This is the annual event that showcases a wide variety of music-making ensembles through a series of performances that begin at noon and continue through 7 p.m. All of those performances will take place in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue affords four sites for performance: Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, the Green Room on the second floor, and two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Educational Studio.
The date itself will be Sunday, October 15. The genres will include classical string quartets, jazz bands, Baroque ensembles, world music performing combos, and new music virtuosos. Admission will be free, but Eventbrite has created a registration page. The schedule for the performances has not yet been finalized. It will probably be available in about a month’s time, when an Online Program Book will be available through a hyperlink on the SF Music Day home page. This is an event that will appeal to all tastes (except for, perhaps, those of us spending the afternoon with Lohengrin in the War Memorial Opera House).
