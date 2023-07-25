SFCMP to Premiere Three Emerging Composers

When, at the beginning of this month, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) announced the programs to be presented during its 53rd concert season, it was also announced that there would be three “supplementary” concerts, presented in conjunction with the ARTZenter Institute, to showcase works by emerging composers. Plans for the first of those concerts have now been announced. This will be a program of three world premieres.
The composers have been selected from the six finalists that had been determined last month. They are, along with their compositions, Bobby Ge (“The Floating World”), Patrick Holcomb (“This City was Once an Ocean”), and Julie Zhu (“unanimous”). SFCMP Artistic Director Eric Dudley will conduct these premiere performances. In addition, each of the composers will receive a $3000 grant from the ARTZenter Institute, along with expenses for travel and accommodations in San Francisco.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The remaining three finalists will have their compositions performed next year on Friday, March 15. There will also be a program of “open readings” of six works for chamber orchestra, which will take place on Friday, January 5.
