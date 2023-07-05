Pamela Z to Return to Exploratorium

Towards the end of next month, Pamela Z will return to the Exploratorium for her next performance within the San Francisco city limits. My last encounter with her at that venue took place in August of 2014, when she presented the world premiere of “ACQUA” as part of the San Francisco Innovative Art & Music Biennial. Next month’s event will also involve “Art & Music,” since Z will be partnering with media artist Christina McPhee.
Screen shot from the Vimeo video of the premiere of Carbon Song Cycle on April 12, 2013
The two of them created the full-length interdisciplinary work Carbon Song Cycle, about 45 minutes in duration. The title was inspired by the carbon cycle, which is the process through which carbon is exchanged between all terrestrial life forms and domains. The songs, in turn, were inspired by ongoing changes and upheavals in the earth’s ecosystem. As is usually the case, Z’s performance will involve vocals both sung and processed through electronic gear. She will be joined by an instrumental quartet whose members are Dana Jessen on bassoon, violist Charith Premawardhana, Crystal Pascucci on cello, and percussionist Suki O’Kane. McPhee will augment the performance with immersive multi-screen video projections.
There will be three performances taking place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. Presumably, admission will be by admission to the Exploratorium, which will be between $19.95 and $39.95, depending on date and time. A Web page has been created for online ticket purchases. The venue is located at Pier 15, which is where Green Street meets the Embarcadero. The performance itself will take place in the Kanbar Forum, where seating is relatively limited and will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.
