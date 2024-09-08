Center for New Music: September, 2024

The new season at the Center for New Music (C4NM) will be off to a “superb” (using the word from this month’s announcement) start. There will be five performances as well as the usual monthly pancake event. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. As usual dates below are hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Poster design for Teresa Wong and Austin Larkin (from the Web page for their performance)
Thursday, September 12, 8 p.m.: I have been following the work of cellist and vocalist Theresa Wong for almost as long as I have been writing. Her first appearance in my archives appears to have been on January 24, 2010, when I wrote about an sfSoundGroup program entitled Small Packages, which included a performance of “casting,” which she had scored for English horn, alto saxophone, and piano. It took over a decade for her to make her debut in the Latitudes series at C4NM; and she will share this program with violinist Austin Larkin, who will be visiting from New Haven.
Saturday, September 14, 2:30 p.m.: Similarly, I have been following performances by pianist Thomas Shultz for about as long as I have been following Wong. On most of those occasions, he has appeared along with composer Hyo-shin Na. He has performed Na’s music in Berlin, Paris, Vienna, Ghent, Amsterdam, Seoul, Taipei, Kyoto, San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles. This program will serve as a musical tour through the 40 years of their collaboration.
Saturday, September 21, noon: This will be the latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S. This offers the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. Gourmet vegan pancakes will be served without any charge other than admission. The contributing performers and composers will be (ruidobello), Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase, Thom Blum, and Fowl Fingers.
Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m.: This will be another two-set program. The Usufruct duo of Polly Moller Springhorn (flute and vocalizing) and Tim Walters (computer music) launched the Outsound Presents series almost exactly a year ago. This year they will contribute to the opening month at C4NM with a program entitled Electon Wind. The other set will be taken by Charles Celeste Hutchins, who will be visiting from London and may well be the only performing musician to improvise on a serpent. He will also bring his laptop to contribute to his performance.
Thursday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.: It is a bit difficult to tell from the description for this event whether the performance will be by a trio or consist of three solo improvisations. ILIOS is a Greek sound artist, based in Athens, who will be making his first Bay Area appearance in twenty years. He will share the program with experimental and industrial noise artist R. Jencks and composer and feedback artist Michael Gendreau.
Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.: The month will conclude with an Improvisation Summit program. Violinist Teorema Bertoli and Tom Lane on synthesizer will be visiting from Vienna to offer a duo performance. They will also improvise with two local electronic musicians, John Bischoff and Chris Brown.
