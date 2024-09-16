The Bleeding Edge: 9/16/2024

This will be another very busy week. However, all but five of the events have already been taken into account in previous articles as follows:
- The remaining two Outsound Presents concerts of the month will take place on Wednesday, September 18 (LSG) and Sunday, September 22 (SIMM).
- The 23rd season of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival will take place between Thursday, September 19 and Sunday, September 22.
- The Center for New Music will host its monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event on Saturday, September 21, followed by a two-set evening on Sunday, September 22.
The venues for the remaining offerings are likely to be familiar to many (most) readers as follows:
Tuesday, September 17, Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: This will be the usual monthly Make-Out Room concert of cutting-edge jazz, free improvisation, and creative music. The month’s program will consist of two longer-than-usual sets. The first will be by a recently formed quartet called Vernaculars, which brings together several familiar names. Rhythm will be provided by Karl Evangelista on guitar, drummer Jordan Glenn, and Chris Trinidad on bass. Saxophonist Francis Wong will take the front line. For the other set, guitarist Nathan Clevenger, whom I have previously associated with a trio, will lead a sextet. He is joined in the rhythm section by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and drummer Jon Arkin. The front line consists of three reed players, all of whom will alternate between instruments: Kasey Knudsen (alto and tenor saxophone), Beth Schenck (alto and soprano saxophone), and Randy McKean (B-flat and bass clarinets). As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, September 20, 7 p.m., The Red Poppy Art House: Guitarist Will Bernard and Beth Custer, who will alternate between clarinet and vocals, will perform music from their recent SKY album. They will be joined by violinist Ellen Gronningen.Tickets will be $25 and $30 when purchased online. Admission at the door will similarly be $30 with a $25 rate for students and seniors. Seating will be first come, first served, meaning that having a ticket does not guarantee a seat. Nevertheless, a limited quantity of additional tickets will be available for purchase at the door unless otherwise noted on the Facebook event page that the show is sold out. As usual, doors will open at 7 p.m. The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the northwest corner of 23rd Street.
Friday, September 20, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week’s performance will offer two sets. The first set will couple duo B. (Mezzacappa joined this time by Jason Levis on drums) and Steve Adams on a diversity of woodwinds. The second set will see another performance by Glenn, this time as a soloist. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poet Avotcja (from the Bird & Beckett Web page for her performance)
Saturday, September 21, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will a two-hour evening of two sets of Afro-Latin jazz and poetry. The poet is Avotcja, who performs with Modúpe. For this particular occasion, the instrumentalists will consist of a front line with violinist Sandi Poindexter on violin and Wong on saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Rudi Mwongozi, Heshima Mark William on bass, and drummer Myron Cohen.
As regular readers probably know by now, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission for this evening will be $30 or Venmo payable at the door. College and high school students will be admitted for $10, and anyone younger allowed late at night will be admitted for free. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Sunday, September 22, 1 p.m., The Prelinger Library: Tom Blum will lead another jam session. He will be joined again by the Atchleys: Kattt Sammon, (vocals and percussion) and Kenneth (computer-driven electronics). Blum will probably contribute by improvising on the “instrullation” that he has embedded in the library stacks. Playing will continue through 4 p.m. The library is located on the second floor of 301 8th Street, and admission is by getting attention through a callbox with a “Library” button available.
No comments:
Post a Comment