The Lab: October, 2024

In consulting my archives, I discovered that I have not written a monthly preview of multiple performances devoted entirely to The Lab since my account of February of this month, written very early in the year. There have, of course, been accounts of individual events; and the monthly account for May was folded into a “busy weekend” article, which included the first performance in that month. However, next month at The Lab will be a generous one for those that appreciate “bleeding edge” performances.
For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. All performances this month (with one exception seen below) will begin at 8 p.m., and doors will open half an hour in advance. Specific information, including a hyperlink to the event page that provides both background material and hyperlinks for ticket purchases, is as follows:
Wednesday, October 2: Astrid Sonne is a violist, who is also a composer. Born in Denmark, she is currently based in London. She has worked on incorporating electronics into her acoustic performances. Composer Albert Yeh plays experimental electronic music. His current work focuses on examining the intersection between musical procedures and processes and emotional states and qualities.
Saturday, October 5: Los Angeles-based composer Tashi Wada will give a live performance based on the tracks on his first full-length album What Is Not Strange? He will be joined by Julia Holter, Ezra Buchla, and Corey Fogel. He describes his work as dream music, inhabiting “emotional states that are difficult to pinpoint” and “shapeshifting from moment to moment.” The second set will present local composer Matt Robidoux, performing on his Kinetically Operated Randomness Network synthesizer. This is a modular system that interprets physical input from two “ears of corn” sculptures cast in aluminum.
Thursday, October 10: Composer Olivia Black will perform live experimental music, usually involving piano, organ, or amplified objects. The second set will be taken by the Danny Paul Grody Duo. The other half of the duo is Rich Douthit. They will perform material from two recent recordings, Arc of Day and Arc of Night.
Friday, October 11: Dynasty Handbag is the alter ego of Jibz Cameron, who is a writer, performer, visual artist, and actor. She will perform all of the tracks from her The Bored Identity album. Songs will include an ode to male privilege, “When A Man Has an Idea,” and the consumer-driven climate disaster electro banger “Vat Do U Vant for Bwekfas?”
Saturday, October 12: Postcommodity is the duo of artists Kade Twist and Cristóbal Martinez. They will preview selections from their album From Her to Another Time, which will be released this fall. They will use their purpose-built sound-engine developed for a forthcoming project called Cosmovisión. The sound-engine is based on granular synthesis techniques.
Larry Polansky (from his The Lab event page)
Wednesday, October 16: Composer Larry Polansky died this past May at the age of 69. The Lab will celebrate what would have been his 70th birthday with a program entitled Simple Actions. His works will be performed by Margaret Lancaster (“Piker”), Giacomo Fiore (“ii-v-i”), Matt Ingalls (“freeHorn”), and Sarah Cahill (“ivt” and selections from “b’midbar”). His last major work was five songs for kate and vanessa, composed for Kate Stenberg and Vanessa Ruotolo. They will both be present for the performance, joined by Rory Cowal. Other works may later be added to this program. Because this event will be longer than usual, it will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Friday, October 18: This will be a three-set evening. Slowfoam is the performing name of Madelyn Byrd, working with “glitched-out, swirling soundscapes from drones, sparkling ambiance, fuzzy poetics, field recordings, and textural percussion.” Sound artist Jake Muir will visit from Berlin to explore a set of “deeply personal sonic art that fluidly traverses genre membranes, encouraging reflection and sometimes prompting psychedelic states.” Finally, Jerod S. Rivera will present a set of moody, and immersive sound-worlds.
Friday, October 25: Saxophonist Caroline Davis and guitarist Wendy Eisenberg will use their album Accept When as a point of departure for improvising. The other set will also involve guitar. Bill Orcutt has developed his own take on reimagining the blues guitar genre.
Saturday, October 26: The final concert of the month (at least as of this writing) will be another two-set program. Australian percussionist Will Guthrie will give a solo set involving different combinations of drums, percussion, amplification, and electronics. The second set will be the improvising trio Monopiece, which adds guitar to a mix of percussion and electronics.
