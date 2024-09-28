Mike Olmos to Return to Chez Hanny as Leader

Trumpeter Mike Olmos (right) leading a quartet with (left to right) pianist Javier Santiago, Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass, and drummer Jeff Mars (from a YouTube video of a performance at Bird & Beckett on July 26, 2021)
Having last performed last month at a Jazz Chez Hanny house concert in drummer Ron Vincent’s quartet, trumpeter Mike Olmos will return to Chez Hanny to lead his own quartet. His pianist will be Adam Shulman, who will probably be familiar to those San Franciscans that seek out jazz gigs. The bassist will be Giulio Xavier Cetto, who will alternate between acoustic and electric instruments. He is also a San Francisco native. Finally, the drummer will be Brian Fishler, who seems to have spent the last 25 years dividing his work between California and New York City.
For those that do not yet “know the drill,” admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. All of that money will go to cover expenses. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
The performance will begin at 4 p.m. The date will be Sunday afternoon, October 13. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
